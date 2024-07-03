Kamloops committee recommends potential pilot project allowing alcohol in city park

Photo: KTW file photo.

As annual concert series Music in the Park kicks off for another summer, a Kamloops councillor says he would like to see the city explore a potential pilot project that would allow residents to enjoy a glass of wine while taking in the tunes.

Coun. Bill Sarai brought up the idea during a governance and service excellence committee meeting on Thursday, June 27, after a presentation from Tourism Kamloops about offering more amenities in city parks.

“I get a lot of requests from residents that come to Music in the Park especially that are wondering why they can’t bring a bottle of wine with a plastic cup that they can take back home after they drink, and just listen to music and have a glass of wine and dinner at the park,” Sarai said.

“Or have, maybe a Tourism Kamloops kiosk that is selling white and red wine in plastic glasses and make sure that’s cleaned up after to enhance the experience that not only our residents are requesting, but visitors as well.”

Sarai asked the Tourism Kamloops representatives at the meeting if other municipalities allow alcohol in their parks, and if so, was drinking permitted throughout the summer or for one-off events. Committee members heard there are a few that allow some open drinking, including Vancouver, Penticton and Kelowna.

This May, Kelowna city council approved a new bylaw which allows open alcohol consumption in eight city parks. This permanent bylaw change happened after what was deemed a successful three-month pilot project in 2023, which saw alcohol allowed in three select parks.

City of Kelowna staff told its council members there were very few complaints during the pilot project, and no increase in RCMP calls for service. Staff did recommend some restrictions, including placing a buffer around children’s play areas, playground equipment, parking lots, and boardwalks without railings.

Sarai put forward a motion to have staff look into the possibility of arranging a pilot project for even a few weeks this summer.

“I think it’s something that if my colleagues here are okay with it, that if you would please bring something back so we can at least look at it,” he said.

“Maybe it’s a pilot project for one summer, for Music in the Park, and see how it rolls out and see the positive aspects of it.”

Staff advised committee members they could work with Tourism Kamloops as a “group project” to bring back some recommendations, noting they would need to look into various rules, bylaws and insurance considerations.

Sarai’s motion passed 3-0.

The committee’s recommendation will be brought before council for its final approval at a future meeting.

-With files from Wayne Moore