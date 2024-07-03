Bail denied for accused in armed holdup at Merritt convenience store

Photo: RCMP This still from surveillance footage shows the suspect in an armed robbery May 10 at a business in Merritt, according to police.

A man accused of pulling a pistol on a clerk inside a Merritt convenience store and ordering him to prepare two slush drinks at gunpoint has been denied bail.

Timothy Cole Pierre, 27, is charged with robbery, uttering threats and breach of bail in connection with an alleged armed holdup at Bob’s Mini Mart in Merritt on May 10.

According to prosecutors, a man walked into the store just before 2 p.m. and asked the clerk to make two screamers — slush drinks with ice cream.

“As he started to make those, the male the pulled out what looked like a handgun from his waistband and told [the clerk] to make the screamers or he’d shoot him,” Crown prosecutor Ben Martin said in court.

“The male continued pointing the gun at [the clerk] while he made the screamers. After he had made the screamers, the male then demanded money from the till and continued pointing the gun at [the clerk].”

Martin said the clerk turned over hundreds of dollars in cash and the robber fled. He said Pierre was identified as a suspect by police using security video from the store.

Arrested days later

The robbery sparked a manhunt and Pierre was arrested at a Merritt soup kitchen on May 14 by Mounties acting on a tip.

Martin said Pierre was in possession of a bag containing a number of fraudulent cheques and other materials.

“The bag contained a number of cheques that, on the surface, appear to be addressed to Mr. Pierre, but they had pieces of other cheques essentially cut out and taped over each other,” he said.

“The police also found a significant amount of material used for making fraudulent cheques, including other cheques made out to other people, several blank cheques and multiple printed pages that include people’s personal account information and passwords.”

Martin said Mounties also found eight shotgun shells and a throwing knife inside the bag.

Also charged in RCMP theft

Pierre was on bail at the time of the alleged robbery, having been arrested a few days earlier after allegedly stealing a credit card from a police cruiser parked outside the Merritt RCMP detachment.

On May 6, a masked suspect smashed the driver’s side window of an unoccupied RCMP cruiser and grabbed a gas card from inside.

Martin said the card was used at three Merritt convenience stores before Mounties caught Pierre trying to use it to pay for items at a fourth location.

Pierre is facing charges of mischief, theft of a credit card and possession of break-in tools in connection with the alleged theft.

He is also facing unrelated charges out of the Lillooet area, including counts of flight from police, driving while prohibited, mischief and theft under $5,000.

'Out of control'

Pierre has no criminal record. Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said he has “significant substance abuse issues.”

Killoran pitched a detailed bail plan that included live-in treatment and a $1,000 cash deposit, but provincial court Judge Wilson Lee ordered him detained.

“At this time, I agree with the Crown that Mr. Pierre is out of control,” Lee said.

“Although it’s an excellent bail plan, in my view, it does not reduce the substantial risks to the public to an acceptable level and Mr. Pierre will be detained on all files."

Pierre is due back in court on July 9 on the Lillooet charges and July 16 on the Merritt charges.