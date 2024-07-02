TNRL Summer Reading Club returns with curious theme

Photo: Contributed

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library’s free Summer Reading Club has officially begun, running through Aug. 24 and available to readers of all ages.

This year’s theme is “World of Curiosities,” which encourages readers to explore amazing wonders at their library through stories and programming.

For students in particular, the TNRL said, the Summer Reading Club bridges the school years and offers a fun and motivating way of continuing with reading all summer long.

Anyone interested is invited to attend Summer Reading programs at their local TNRL library, various Mobile Library stops and alongside the Bright Red Book Bus. Additionally, Kamloops daycares can sign up to have a Summer Reading program delivered right to their childcare facility, according to a news release from the TNRL.

Participants can sign up at their local library.

For more information on Summer Reading Club, click here.