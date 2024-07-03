TRU campus about to undergo extensive trench work as part of $14M green energy project

Photo: Michael Potestio TRU vice president Matt Milovick standing in front of a map showing where the new LCDES building will connect to on campus come 2026.

Trench work is expected to begin next month on Thompson Rivers University’s ambitious Low-Carbon District Energy System building, which will see the campus heated almost entirely without natural gas boilers.

The system, which will use electricity to pump hot water to heat most buildings on campus, is expected to be ready by early 2026. The university expects to break ground sometime in August on the green energy project.

Matt Milovick, TRU vice-president of administration and finance, told Castanet Kamloops he hopes to see much of the trenching work around campus completed by the late summer — ahead of the busy fall semester.

“Otherwise, we're just going to have to be really careful and mark those zones so we don't have interface incidents,” Milovick said.

“We are tearing up a good chunk of the campus, but hopefully we get it trenched, get it buried and get off the site.”

Milovick said the trench work will be the most disruptive part of the project.

Gas boilers to assist

Milovick said the system will consist of pipes connecting the LCDES to all campus buildings larger than 15,000 square-feet.

He said BC Hydro electricity will power air and water source heat pumps that will heat water and push it out to heat the buildings.

The over 5,800-square-foot LCDES building will be erected adjacent to the university’s existing generator building on the western side of the Old Main building.

Ordinarily, a utility building would not be placed in the middle of a campus, but doing so will help showcase TRU’s commitment to sustainability, Milovick told Castanet.

"It’ll be in the heart of our campus, it’ll be somewhat iconic, we want people to see it,” he said, adding that TRU’s sustainability offices will also be located in the building.

Milovick said the university will still use its gas-powered boilers to assist on very cold days, but estimates the university will be about 95 per cent gas free when the system is fully operational.

“And, even some of our buildings that aren't connected, we’ve got a number of electrification projects to take it [the campus] off natural gas completely,” Milovick said.

Milovick said any new market housing built on campus will have to tie into the LCDES system, as well.

A duty to go green

Milovick said the university is going green because it has to at some point.

“If you have the ability to do the right thing, I think you should do the right thing — and that's what we're doing," he said.

According to the university, TRU’s greatest source of greenhouse gas emissions is natural gas used for heating.

Milovick said the university wants to be free of all fossil fuels by 2030.

“And this project will do it,” he said.

The system will be implemented in two phases, the first of which will connect to buildings including Old Main, Clock Tower, and the BC Centre for Open Learning.

The LCDES building and existing mechanical system retrofits of the generator building are estimated to cost approximately $14 million.

The project is one of two "high priority" buildings in the works at TRU, alongside a $22-million Indigenous Education Centre.

TRU partnered with Vancouver-based Creative Energy, which will operate the system on campus. Creative Energy will fit out the heat generating plant within the LCDES building, install an underground heating water distribution system and energy transfer stations.