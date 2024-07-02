City of Kamloops to consider feedback, weather before choosing drones or fireworks in future

Photo: Tim Petruk This Canada Day, 200 drones filled the sky above Overlander Beach for a light show in place of traditional fireworks.

The City of Kamloops says community feedback and weather conditions will be considered when deciding whether to bring back a drone show or return to traditional fireworks for future Canada Day celebrations.

On Monday, the city opted for a drone light show in place of a fireworks display citing concerns around fire risk amid predictions for a hot, dry summer.

The show featured 200 drones that hovered over the Thompson River near Riverside Park, changing colours and shifting into images like maple leaves.

Janvi Desai, the city's community event co-ordinator, said some people seemed to have enjoyed the light show and others didn’t like it.

“Everybody has their own choices, but we had to plan in advance for the weather, which we saw last year. To the last minute, we were not sure whether we would be able to do any fireworks or not because of the dry weather and the heat,” Desai said.

Conditions a major factor

Desai said about a month ago, the weather predictions for Canada Day 2024 looked similar, so the drone option seemed more feasible for this year.

While the weather ended up instead delivering the threat of a storm along with a slight drizzle, the drone show went on as planned.

“It was a nice change,” Desai said.

She noted the city starts planning for Canada Day in the winter, and has made the call about a fireworks show when looking at the weather forecast a couple of months in advance. She said the city will also take into account community feedback about this year’s festivities.

“We will watch out for different reviews and stuff like that, feedback, basically. And then we will decide what to do next year, whether to do fireworks — and then if it's not appropriate to just cancel it, or something like that,” Desai said.

How much did it cost?

Last year’s 12-minute fireworks show cost $20,000. While Desai wouldn't reveal the exact cost of the drone show, she said it was more expensive but it did not stretch the city’s resources for the event. Castanet Kamloops has asked city for more details about the exact cost for the drone show.

Desai said the Canada Day festivities in Riverside Park attracted between 20,000 and 25,000 people — about 5,000 fewer attendees than last year, which saw sunnier weather. She noted once the storm clouds passed later in the day, people filled the park and were enjoying the amenities and having a good time.

Desai said vendors have provided her with positive feedback from this year’s event, and she thanked the army of volunteers that helped out. She noted there were 50 EcoSmart team members that tried to make the event as sustainable as possible by diverting waste items from the landfill.

“We wanted to follow all sustainable requirements, and I think that we managed to a high extent,” she said.

“All the the vendors and all the people — the whole community — they really come out to this event, and that is the essence of Canada Day.”