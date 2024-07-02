Judge refuses to shorten prohibition order aimed at keeping 'monster' child rapist away from kids

Photo: KTW file

A child rapist described by a judge as a “monster” when he was sentenced in 2016 has failed in his bid to have 15 years chopped off a 20-year prohibition order aimed at keeping him away from children.

Steven Walsh, 54, applied in Kamloops provincial court to loosen a 20-year prohibition order that took effect at the end of last year when his seven-year prison sentence ended. The order prohibits Walsh from visiting schools, parks, playgrounds or swimming pools and bars him from having contact with anyone younger than 16.

Walsh was sentenced in Kelowna provincial court in 2016 to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of sexual interference of a person under 16 and making child pornography. He was arrested in November of 2012, at which time police located more than 100 sexual images and videos depicting a girl Walsh knew.

At the time of Walsh’s sentencing, court heard the victim wanted to kill herself due to her “humiliation and shame” following the offences.

Walsh wanted his prohibition order shortened to reflect the determination that he has been deemed a low risk to reoffend and because he has completed programming and changed his attitude.

He also wanted to be allowed to visit schools and recreation centres for two reasons — for work as a delivery driver and because he wants to swim to help with a back injury.

Prosecutors opposed Walsh’s application on a number of grounds, arguing the removal of the prohibition order could serve to increase his risk level.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips refused to shorten the term of Walsh’s prohibition order. He called the application “excessive, premature and unwarranted in the circumstances.”

Phillips did, however, alter two conditions of Walsh’s prohibition order to make it easier for him to work and keep active. He will now be prohibited only from contacting or being near “females" younger than 16 rather than “persons."