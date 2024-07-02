Storm cell parked over Savona, intensified before flash floods: Environment Canada

Photo: TNRD This photo shows damage to a road on Sunday after a storm caused flash flooding in Savona.

Savona got unlucky.

That’s the word from an Environment Canada meteorologist two days after torrential rains caused flash flooding in the small Kamloops Lake community and closed Highway 1 for a number of hours.

The storm rolled into the area early Sunday evening and parked itself right above Savona.

“This cell was interesting where it actually just elevated right over Savona — it just intensified right there,” Environment Canada meteorologist Ken Dosanjh told Castanet.

“Then it started to kind of fizzle out a little bit and made its way north of Kamloops, and it sort of avoided Kamloops.”

Dosanjh said it's not clear how much precipitation fell on Savona during the storm.

Floodwaters damaged an estimated 20 homes. According to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, an estimated five homes have been deemed uninhabitable, and residents are being offered emergency supports in Kamloops and Cache Creek.

Sunday’s storm was one of a number of thunderstorms in the region in recent days. Dosanjh said that is not unusual for this time of year.

“The severity, however, does vary,” he said.

“[This storm] caused some flash flooding. We did have severe thunderstorm watches in place for that area, and unfortunately it ended up happening where there was some flash flooding that occurred”

Dosanjh said thunderstorms are responsible for the majority of the precipitation the region records during the summer.

The TNRD's emergency operations centre is still active in response to the flooding, and the regional district's emergency services manager is back in Savona on Tuesday after spending the day in the community on Monday, as well.