Plans submitted for Coquihalla, Connector junction rest stop

Photo: Troika Management Corp.

Another step towards the formation of Gateway 286 has taken place.

Kelowna’s Troika Management Corp., along with partners Spayum Holdings and PR Petroleum, on Tuesday submitted a development permit application for the project in Merritt, which will be located on the former rest stop site at the intersection of the Connector and the Coquihalla highways.

“This project goes beyond development; it’s a step towards economic reconciliation and honouring the legacy of the Nicola Valley nations,” Troika CEO Renee Merrifield said in a press release. “We are dedicated to creating a space that embodies the values of the local Indigenous communities while fostering economic growth for Merritt. This partnership is a shining example of how we can build a future based on respect and shared prosperity.”

The seven-acre site will include more than 47,000 square feet of commercial space, along with electric vehicle charging stations, drive-thru restaurants, a local sit-down restaurant, a coffee shop and dog-friendly areas. The architecture will be inspired by local and Indigenous design, accessible public spaces, energy management, water conservation and a lower environmental footprint. There will also be natural plant selections, rain gardens and geometries inspired by Indigenous art, “creating vibrant public areas that encourage engagement with the natural environment,” according to the release.

The Merritt visitor information centre used to be on the site, but it closed in 2018. The provincial government in 2020 transferred the land to five Nicola Valley bands—Coldwater Indian Band, Lower Nicola Indian Band, Nooaitch Indian Band, Shackan Indian Band and Upper Nicola Indian Band—to develop the project.