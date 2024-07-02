20,000-plus at Riverside Park for Kamloops' Canada Day festivities, organizers say

More than 20,000 revellers were in Riverside Park on Monday for the Kamloops Multicultural Society’s Canada Day celebration, according to organizers.
“It was 100 per cent a great show,” Ray Dhaliwal, society president, told Castanet.
“The weather held out just perfectly, the performances were perfect, the flag parade was fantastic, the beer garden was a sellout. We couldn’t have asked for a better day.”
Dhaliwal said the unsettled and sometimes rainy weather did not deter most.
“We managed I believe between 20,000 to 25,000 this year,” he said. “Usually it’s 25,000 to 30,000, so it’s down a little bit, but it looked good from what I could see out there.”
The Kamloops Multicultural Society event was followed immediately by a special edition of Music in the Park and then an aerial light show in which 200 drones took to the skies above Overlander Beach.