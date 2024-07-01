Approximately five homes uninhabitable in Savona after torrential storm causes flash flooding

Photo: TNRD This photo shows damage to a road on Sunday after a storm caused flash flooding in Savona.

A handful of Savona-area residents have been forced from their homes by damage caused by flash flooding during a torrential downpour on Sunday evening.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District activated its emergency operations centre in the wake of the storm, which also closed the Trans-Canada Highway for a period of hours on Sunday night.

TNRD EOC information officer Amanda Ellison told Castanet approximately five homes have been deemed uninhabitable.

“At this time there have been no injuries, roads have all reopened and there’s no damage to major critical infrastructure,” she said.

“What we’re looking at is approximately 20 properties that have reported minor flooding and flooding in their basements. There have been a handful that are looking for emergency support services because their homes are not habitable due to the degree of flooding that took place.”

She said residents forced from their homes are being offered support in Kamloops and Cache Creek.

“There’s damage, but folks are kind of working through it,” Ellison said, noting Kevin Skrepnek, the TNRD’s emergency services manager, is in Savona on Monday.

Reports of a sewage smell in the area prompted a statement Monday from Interior Health, including information about what to do after a flood to prevent illness from contaminated water.

Ellison said residents in the area are on septic systems, which are not controlled or regulated by the regional district.

Do you have photos or video of Sunday's storm or its aftermath? Email [email protected].