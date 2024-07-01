Organizers of Kamloops Canada Day event not worried about drizzly weather

Photo: Castanet

Organizers don’t think the drizzly weather will put too much of a damper on Canada Day festivities Monday at Riverside Park.

The annual celebration typically draws more than 25,000 people to the park.

“It might be down a little bit,” said Ray Dhaliwal, president of the Kamloops Multicultural Society, which stages the popular event.

“I would say we’ll be in the 15,000 to 20,000 ballpark. The weather might dampen it for some but so far it’s filling up pretty quickly already — so it’s looking good.”

The celebration gets underway at 10:45 a.m. with a flag parade starting at Heritage House, with the opening ceremony slated to begin just after 11 a.m.

“Then the entertainment starts on stage,” Dhaliwal said.

“Beer garden, music all day — we have three bands playing over there until 6:30 p.m.”

Also part of the event are bouncy castles, Art in the Park and the popular International Food Court, plus food trucks. For more information about who will be present and where they will be, click here.

“It’s going to be another good one,” Dhaliwal said.

When the multicultural society’s event ends, Music in the Park will kick off for the season at 7 p.m., followed by an aerial drone light show in place of fireworks.

The drone show is expected to get underway at about 10 p.m., weather permitting. According to the city, 200 drones will be part of the display, which will be best viewed from the west end of Riverside Park.