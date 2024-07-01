Kamloops Mounties report young woman from powwow grounds found

Photo: Castanet

Editor's note: Police say the teen has been located and is safe. Her photo has been removed from this story.

Police are looking for help locating a young woman reported missing after leaving the Kamloopa Powwow grounds early Sunday morning.

According to Kamloops Mounties, 18-year-old Siouxanne Thomas was last seen leaving the Tk’emlups powwow grounds at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Thomas is described as an Indigenous woman standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 120 pounds with shoulder-length red hair and brown eyes.

“She was last seen wearing a plain black T-shirt, ripped jeans and black/white high-top Converse runners,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Sascha Fesenko said in a news release.

“We are very concerned about Siouxanne’s wellbeing and are asking residents to keep their eyes peeled and report any sightings to the RCMP.”

Anyone with information about Thomas’ whereabouts can call police at 250-314-1800.