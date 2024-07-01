Highway 1 reopens in Savona after flooding

Photo: Facebook Ashcroft Live

UPDATE 5:34 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened near Savona.

DriveBC says a speed reduction is in place in the area of the flooding (between Vavasour Rd and Tunkwa Lake Rd).

The next update on the route is schedule for 8 a.m.

UPDATE: 9:49 p.m.

Highway 1 (TransCanada Highway), remains closed in both directions between Vavasour Rd and Tunkwa Lake Rd for 3.8 km due to flooding (30 to 34 km west of Kamloops).

Savona area residents have shared photos of major road damage to Facebook.

DriveBC says speed reduction for road crews is in progress. Their next update is set for 8 a.m.

Photo: Maryse Fournier

UPDATE: 9:20 p.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is asking residents impacted by flooding to contact emergency management.

"TNRD has been made aware of flooding in the Savona area. If your home has been impacted and is not occupiable please contact Mike, Emergency Coord (250.318.6080)," a TNRD X (Twitter) update shared.

Send photos to [email protected].

ORIGINAL: 7:05 p.m.

The Trans Canada Highway (Highway 1) is closed in both directions in Savona due to a flooding, according to DriveBC.

The flooding is between Vavasour Rd and Tunkwa Lake Rd for 3.8 km (30 to 34 km west of Kamloops).

The next update will not be made available by DriveBC until Monday morning.