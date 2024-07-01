Hundreds of BMX riders flock to Kamloops track for national event

Hundreds of BMX riders from across North America congregated in the Tournament Capital this weekend to compete in the Cactus Classic Nationals.

Kicking off on Friday and running until Sunday, high level riders across Canada and the Pacific Northwest competed in the event at the Kamloops BMX track.

Members of the Kamloops BMX club said they were excited to be hosting the event, even against stiff competition.

“It’s super, super challenging because you don’t actually know until you start racing them how you’re going to do and how to change your skill to adapt to how they race,” said Kamloops BMX club member Memphis Marshall.

Fellow Kamloops club member Jaxin Thiemann said he had spent the weekend competing against riders from “all over.”

“There’s kids I’ve raced from Spokane, and I raced some kids from Arizona, I’ve raced kids in the nationals from all over the place,” Thiemann said.

Despite some rain shortly delaying the event on Sunday, the Kamloops BMX club said it saw around 300 BMX riders each day of the event.

“We’re really happy with that. I know it’s tough on a long weekend when there’s lots of things happening in the city, so we’re really happy with the turnout,” said Kamloops BMX club board member Krista Stoesz.

Club president Devon de Vries said the event is generally held in Kamloops every four years, if the club has enough manpower.

“It’s completely volunteer run on our side, so it can be a lot to do,” de Vries said.

“But we pulled it through, we got through it all. We had amazing volunteer staff to help us out.”

Riders from out of town who attended the event said they enjoyed their time in the Tournament Capital.

“There’s a whole bunch of pump tracks you can have fun on and bike trails, all of that. It’s super fun here,” said Emerson Mulhause from Bakersfield, Calif.

The event comes after the Kamloops BMX club hosted the final event of a provincial qualifying series last month.