Forecast calls for damp weather to be replaced by sun, over 30 C heat

Madison Reeve

The Kamloops region is forecast to see sunny skies and temperatures over 30 C following a damp start to the week, according to Environment Canada.

Monday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a daytime high of 25 C. A risk of thunderstorm and a 70 per cent chance of showers is predicted by the afternoon. Monday night will see cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 14 C.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 27 C. Skies will remain clear as temperatures dip to an overnight low of 14 C.

More sun is expected on Wednesday as temperatures peak at 27 C. Clear skies will continue and a low of 14 C is expected overnight.

Sunny skies are predicted Thursday as temperatures climb to 31 C. Clear skies and a low of 16 C are predicted in the night.

Temperatures will peak on Friday at 35 C as sunny skies continue. Skies will remain clear in the evening with an overnight low of 17 C.

Temperatures around 35 C are expected over the weekend as sunny skies continue.