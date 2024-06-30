Kamloopa Powwow sees favourable conditions with earlier start

The heat was beat, but it was the aura of being in attendance that mattered most for those in who came to the 43rd Kamloops Powwow on the weekend.

For the first time in its history, the three-day event was held two months earlier in June rather than August in an effort to avoid the hot and smoky conditions that can accompany the late summer, when temperatures can hit 40C.

Amidst an afternoon when the mercury measured in the mid-20s, dancers who took part in Saturday's grand entry at the Tk'emups arbour said the new time made a difference.

"I noticed it's a lot cooler. I'm not as sweaty today and it's really good to be out there today," Junior Jensen told Castanet Kamloops.

Jensen does traditional warrior dancing that represents his ancestors sneaking up on prey or ducking and diving canon fire from war with European settlers.

The 17-year-old said he has been attending the Kamloopa Powwow his entire life.

Lemont Peters, 26, has danced at the powwow since he was 16 and attends the Kamloops event every year. He said he thinks holding it in June this year will make for a better turnout and was more convenient than waiting until the end of the summer.

He said his traditional dance tells stories of his ancestors.

"This outfit that I wear is representative of my family," he said.

Meanwhile, for some in the audience, whether it was their first experience or not attending the powwow, the event's energy stood out.

"It's like a life-changing experience for me," said Brazilian Lucas Lucateleli of attending his first powwow.

"The energy is amazing," said Morgan Williams, and Indigenous woman from the Yukon who's experiencing just her second powwow and first in Kamloops.

Graham West, from Anahim Lake, said he used to attend the Kamloopa Powwow regularly with his late mother.

He said the people are his favourite part of the powwow.

"Just the aura of being around everybody. It's nice," West said. "Everybody should come here at least once in their lifetime."

Organizers expect about 500 dancers and drummers at this year's event.

On Sunday, a pageant contest starts at noon. A drum roll call and drum song will start at 12:45 p.m., and competitions will continue throughout the afternoon and evening.

More information about the powwow, including a full program, can be found on the event's Facebook page.