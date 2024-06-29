Kamloops Blazers keep drafted streak alive as Brunicke selected by Pittsburgh

Photo: Russ Alman, Alman Media Group Harrison Brunicke

For the 13th year in a row, a member of the WHL's Kamloops Blazers has been drafted into the National Hockey League.

Defenceman Harrison Brunicke was taken by Pittsburgh in the second round of the draft, 44th overall at this year’s NHL entry draft held at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

The 18-year-old from Calgary, Alta., has played two full seasons with the Blazers. Last year he had 10 goals and 11 assists in 49 games for the last place club, up from eight goals and eight assists over 59 games the year before.

Sons of Blazers stars united

Meanwhile Blazers legend co-owner Jerome Iginla saw his son, Tij Iginla, who toils for the Kelowna Rockets, drafted sixth overall to the Utah Hockey Club. The selection means Tij joins the same club as the son of other Blazers legend Shane Doan, whose son, Josh, was drafted by the relocated Arizona Coyotes in 2021.

The elder Iginla and Doan played for two seasons together in Kamloops, where they won the 1995 Memorial Cup.

Draft numbers improving

The same number of Blazers have been drafted into the NHL in the last four drafts as there were in the eight before them.

Eleven Kamloops Blazers were selected between 2020 and 2023, following division winning seasons.

In 2023 the Blazers saw two players — forwards Emmitt Finnie (Detroit) and Connor Levis (Winnipeg) drafted in the seventh round.

In 2022, forward Fraser Minten went 38th to Toronto, defenceman Mats Lindgren went 106th to Buffalo and forwards Dylan Kuefler (New York Islanders) and Mathew Seminoff (Dallas) were taken in the sixth round.

In 2021, Blazer and Kamloops native Logan Stankoven was drafted 47th by Dallas, while Caedan Banker went 86th and Josh Pillar 127th to Minnesota.

In 2020, Connor Zary went in the first round, 24th overall, to the Calgary Flames while goalie Dylan Garand went 103rd to the New York Rangers.

Eleven Blazers were selected in the eight NHL drafts before those years.