Kamloops Fire Rescue rolling out emergency medical responder training to offer 'best' care, efficient response

Photo: Castanet Emergency crews tend to a person who overdosed in a back alley in downtown Kamloops last summer.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is upgrading its members’ skills to an emergency medical responder level of service — a higher certification that the city’s fire chief says will allow KFR to provide “the best care” it can to the community.

Ken Uzeloc told Castanet Kamloops that EMR training has been rolled out to its members through 2023 and 2024, with the hope that by the end of this year, KFR can make the transition from its current first responder level of service.

KFR needs at least one person on every truck to be certified at an emergency medical responder level to move to this scope.

“It's our approach here that I want to be able to offer the best care we can. And if we're going to be on scene for a length of time, I want us to be able to do something for the patient,” Uzeloc said.

Uzeloc said if KFR members are certified at a higher level, the information they provide to BC Ambulance should be taken more credibly — and hopefully, firefighters will be more quickly released or cleared from medical calls.

According to statistics provided to council’s safety and security committee meeting on Thursday, KFR members attended 1,681 medical calls in the first quarter of 2024 — 1.4 per cent less than the first quarter of 2023, which saw a total of 1,705 medical calls.

KFR arrived on scene before BC Emergency Health Services about 77 per cent of the time, responding on average about four minutes before paramedics.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said although there was a slight reduction this year, she was still concerned by the number of medical calls coming to KFR.

"I want to see the reduction in numbers of calls that your crew has to go out to, especially as we see the increased risk of fire itself and that critical service that you do prioritize,” Neustaeter said.

Uzeloc told committee members the majority of medical calls KFR responds to are critical life-saving calls, situations where dispatch has deemed that if there isn’t rapid intervention, there could be a fatality.

However, he noted there has recently been a number of increased calls for things like lift assists — and KFR has been taking steps to remove those.

“My stance is that if it is not part of a life-saving critical emergency, then Interior Health and BC Ambulance should be doing their own lift assists,” Uzeloc said.

He said as part of KFR’s transition to an emergency medical responder level of service, the fire department is required to have a doctor on retainer to provide some oversight. KFR is in the process of securing this doctor, who will also be meeting with fire department representatives and BC Ambulance to review the types of medical calls that are currently sent to firefighters.

“The doctor we're looking at bringing on does this for other fire departments across the province, so he's very well-versed,” Uzeloc said.

“I think that will be a benefit for us to clearly identify to BC Ambulance what we are willing to do, and what [to] not call us for. And then, it's just a matter of making sure that if some of those calls slip into dispatch, our dispatchers are aware and we can make sure those don't even get sent to us.”