Three years after devastating fire, Lytton rebuild "appalling," says local MLA

Photo: Village of Lytton

Three years after most of the village burned to the ground, Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart says the provincial government’s efforts rebuilding Lytton have been “appalling.”

Sunday marks the third anniversary since the fire destroyed the village, which remains a burned-out shell of a community. It took until October 2023 for the first building permit to be issued for a single-family home, despite promises from politicians that residents would be supported in their recovery.

“Anyone who's been to Lytton knows that the rebuild process has been appalling and it is laid at the feet of the NDP government who made excessive promises,” Tegart told reporters Friday.

The opposition BC United MLA said she’s spoken to residents of the town who lack support from the province, which she says is heartbreaking, adding the government needs to do better when it comes to emergency recovery.

Tegart said while it has been exciting to see a few houses now being rebuilt in the community, she lamented the fact people have had to wait three years for it and that most residents remain displaced.

“There seems to be no clear direction from government,” Tegart said, noting the BC United applied for an audit of the rebuild.

In May, B.C.’s auditor general's office announced it will be examining the provincial government's role in the rebuilding of Lytton. The audit will focus on the province’s roles and responsibilities for disaster recovery, its support for Lytton, including the funding it contributed, the challenges faced in the rebuild and where the government could improve.

“I’ve raised the concerns of Lytton several times in the B.C. Legislature over the past three years, and each time they get ignored by the NDP,: Tegart said in a news release. "The little progress that has occurred over the past 1,094 days is embarrassing and unacceptable."

In that release, BC United leader Kevin Falcon said "it’s high time this government prioritizes Lytton and gets people back in their homes like they promised three years ago.”

The Village of Lytton has stated that in the last year it has lifted a local state of emergency, completed backfilling work, issued 13 residential and two commercial building permits, worked to recover and reestablish corporate records, bylaws and policies and is planning to develop a community hub and rebuild municipal infrastructure and open a temporary village office.

However, the village said construction costs have risen “astronomically”, federal funding for net zero and fire-resilient rebuilding is “inaccessible” to many property owners and costs of requirements under the Heritage Conservation Act are “exorbitant and prohibitive.”

Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor said the community continues to face “significant challenges” to the community’s rebuilding.

The village’s mayor and council will be hosting an event Sunday at the Parish Hall grounds from noon to 4 p.m. to mark the anniversary.