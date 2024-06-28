Busy weekend of events ahead for 2024 Kamloopa Powwow

Photo: KTW file photo.

The 43rd Kamloopa Powwow kicked off on Friday, with a full schedule of events prepared for the weekend ahead.

For the first time, the popular annual event, which features dance and drumming competitions and draws thousands of visitors each summer, was moved from August to late June in an effort to avoid extreme heat and smoke.

The event is being held at the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc powwow arbour through Sunday.

The box office and vendors will open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and the drum roll call and drum song will start at 12:45 p.m. From 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., entrants in various categories will compete.

After a 5 p.m. dinner break, the competitions will continue after the grand entry and opening remarks from Tk'emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir.

On Sunday, a pageant contest starts at noon. A drum roll call and drum song will start at 12:45 p.m., and competitions will continue throughout the afternoon and evening.

More information about the powwow, including a full program, can be found on the event's Facebook page.