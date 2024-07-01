Probation for desperate Kamloops man who demanded cash from store worker

Photo: Castanet

A desperate Kamloops man who was at the end of his rope when he demanded money from a store clerk has been ordered to spend the next 18 months on probation.

Justin Joshua Brown, 35, was sentenced after pleading guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of causing a disturbance.

Brown was drunk and holding a bottle of vodka when he walked into a convenience store at the corner of Tranquille Road and 12th Street on the evening of Sept. 7 and demanded cash from a female employee.

“He was quite intoxicated," Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

"He said to the clerk, ‘Give me some money or you’ll be in trouble.’ The clerk refused and told him to get out.”

Brown left the store. The clerk provided a description to police and Brown was arrested near the McDonald’s on Fortune Drive a short time later.

Desperate at the time

Defence lawyer Cam Johnson said Brown has no previous criminal record.

“At the time of the offence, he was subject to a massive financial disruption,” he said.

"He was in arrears and being foreclosed upon. He went gambling at the casino and lost even more money. He was drinking to excess.”

Johnson said Brown is very sorry.

“He comes before the court extremely apologetic, very concerned for what he’s done to the clerk,” he said. "He was not grounded in reality at the time."

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with a joint submission for 18 months of probation and a conditional discharge. That means Brown’s criminal record will remain unblemished if he completes his probation without incident.

Conditions of Brown’s probation will require he stay away from the store, apologize to the clerk and not possess any weapons. He will also be required to take counselling as directed by his probation officer.