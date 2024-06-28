Traffic flowing again on Coquihalla after travel trailer flips

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 5:05 p.m.

Traffic is now moving, albeit slowly, on the Coquihalla Highway.

DriveBC now reports traffic is moving on a single lane past a travel trailer rollover. Social media reports also indicate traffic is still flowing.

Drivers should expect delays while a large long-weekend backlog of traffic clears.

Traffics moving now just past the rollover. pic.twitter.com/IfWxZwpRfS — Marina LeClair (@MarinaLeClair) June 29, 2024

ORIGINAL 4 p.m.

Those heading into B.C.'s Interior from the Lower Mainland this long weekend may hit some delays on Friday afternoon, after a travel trailer reportedly flipped on the Coquihalla Highway.

According to DriveBC, those travelling northbound on the Coquihalla should expect “major delays” just past Mine Creek Road, following a vehicle crash.

According to multiple posts on the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook page, a travel trailer has flipped and is laying across all northbound lanes of the highway.

Northbound traffic is reportedly not getting past the crash at all, and traffic is backing up in the area.