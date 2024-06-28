Northbound lanes of Coquihalla blocked after travel trailer flips

Photo: DriveBC

Those heading into B.C.'s Interior from the Lower Mainland this long weekend may hit some delays on Friday afternoon, after a travel trailer reportedly flipped on the Coquihalla Highway.

According to DriveBC, those travelling northbound on the Coquihalla should expect “major delays” just past Mine Creek Road, following a vehicle crash.

According to multiple posts on the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook page, a travel trailer has flipped and is laying across all northbound lanes of the highway.

Northbound traffic is reportedly not getting past the crash at all, and traffic is backing up in the area.