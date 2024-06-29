IH officials confident new 470-stall parkade will alleviate RIH parking woes

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health officials are confident the number of parking stalls slated to be built as part of the planned $359-million Kamloops cancer centre will meet the needs of Royal Inland Hospital.

The cancer centre will be built on a plot of land south of St. Ann's Academy and west of RIH. The five-storey building will include three storeys of parking, to the tune of 470 stalls.

During a presentation last week from IH to the Thompson Regional Hospital District, Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson asked whether the number of parking spots would be adequate moving forward.

“We believe the 470 is going to cover our growth based on what we're seeing for services now and the volume growth,” Todd Mastel, IH's executive director of business operations, told the board.

That's not to say more parking will not be needed or built. Mastel said IH has been off on volume growth in the past, but noted IH is “not done at this site by any stretch.”

“I suspect there will be other parking projects that will be a component of anything else that we do to expand the site,” Mastel said.

According to Mastel, IH expects less than 100 of the new stalls will be used by the cancer centre's staff and patients. The remainder, nearly 400 stalls, will be for general use for visitors to RIH.

“We did have a parking consultant as park of the project,” he said.

IH has calculated that 87 employees and 19 patients will be in the building at any given time on average, with 87 per cent of employees and 84 per cent of patients requiring parking. As a result, plans call for 76 stalls for staff of the cancer centre and 16 for patients.

Opening in 2028, IH projects that in the first full fiscal year it will be operational, the Kamloops cancer centre will see more than 14,300 visits for radiation therapy. He said in 2021-22, RIH saw 4,935 visits for chemotherapy. He expects that number to exceed 7,100 when the cancer centre opens.