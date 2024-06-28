Kamloops city councillor pulls out of provincial race, wants to focus on local issues

Photo: Contributed Kamloops Coun. Bill Sarai

Kamloops Coun. Bill Sarai has dropped out of the provincial election race.

Sarai confirmed to Castanet Kamloops he is no longer seeking the BC NDP’s nomination as candidate in the newly-formed Kamloops-Centre riding.

He said he’s come to the conclusion he could be more effective for Kamloops residents from his seat on council.

Sarai first announced his intention to seek the nomination in March, saying he wanted ”to be that voice of the residents of Kamloops to fill those gaps in Victoria.”

He told Castanet on Friday he still feels he could be, but the job no longer fits his schedule.

“In the long run, I weighed the good, bad and sensitive and I thought this is where I belong,” Sarai said. “It would have been nice to have a seat there [in Victoria, but] I think I could be more effective with residents of Kamloops here.”

He said he reconsidered family obligations since announcing his intention to seek the nomination, noting his wife is nearing retirement and he has two daughters and grandchildren who live in other parts of the province he wants to be able to have time to visit with.

“I thought I had it all figured out seven months ago, eight months ago, but the more I thought about the traveling and time away from home," he said. "I'm thinking what's more important to me right now.”

Sarai said there are also city projects moving ahead through the municipality’s Build Kamloops program — which was not as far along in March — that he wants to see through, and he was recently promoted within the Southern Interior Local Government Association.

In a tough spot politically

Sarai also said his candidacy was still in the vetting process with the NDP, leaving him little time to drum up support ahead of next month’s nomination meeting.

His decision to remove himself as a candidate now leaves former Thompson Rivers University international student advisor Kamal Grewal as the lone person seeking the NDP’s nomination to run as their candidate in Kamloops-Centre on Oct. 19.

She announced her intention to run for the NDP nomination three months after Sarai in early June.

Asked why he didn’t opt to run in the uncontested Kamloops-North Thompson riding, Sarai said he wanted to run in the riding where he lives.

He also said competition for the nomination would strengthen the party, and he was expecting even more challengers for the nomination.

“I thought having a contested nomination would be a good thing, that it would bring more awareness,” Sarai said.

Grewal is now poised to be acclaimed as the NDP’s Kamloops-Centre candidate on July 13 when the party holds its nomination meeting.

The party has no nominees announced yet to run in the neighbouring Kamloops-North Thompson riding.

Grewal will join BC United candidate and incumbent Peter Milobar, Green candidate Randy Sunderman and BC Conservative candidate Dennis Giesbrecht in the race to be the MLA of Kamloops-Centre.

The new Kamloops-Centre riding stretches from Cooney Bay in the north to Knutsford in the south, encompassing the airport, North Kamloops, downtown, Sahali and Aberdeen.