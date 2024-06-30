Kamloops arsonist who sparked blaze inside Surrey school likely to avoid jail

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops woman who intentionally sparked a fire inside a Lower Mainland high school will likely avoid jail after pleading guilty to arson.

Crystal Lynn Dawn Mattie, 39, was in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to one count of arson.

Court heard she was arrested on April 26, 2023, after emergency crews responded to a fire at the Khalsa School on 124th Street in Surrey.

The fire did not cause major damage, but the gym floor was covered in water and walls were left blackened. Crown prosecutor Pam Bhatti said all that was destroyed was a toilet-paper holder and a paper-towel dispenser.

Mattie was homeless and addicted to drugs at the time of her arrest. She was also committed under the Mental Health Act.

Mattie was released and has since returned to Kamloops, where she has more family supports. She is living in a supportive housing facility managed by ASK Wellness.

Bhatti and defence lawyer Sophie Saran pitched a joint submission for an 18-month conditional sentence order. But the plan stopped short of placing Mattie under a house-arrest condition, opting for a less restrictive 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

“Because she does not have stability with her residence, curfew checks might be a little bit easier to comply with than house arrest,” Bhatti said.

“It’s hoped that the curfew will be a balancing of risk factors, but also allow her some flexibility with respect to compliance and her daily life.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett wasn’t convinced and asked the lawyers for more information about why house arrest is not possible.

Lawyers will return to court on July 8 to set a new date for Mattie’s sentencing.