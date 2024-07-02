Kamloops committee recommends bylaw review, considers expansion of tourism-related park amenities

Photo: Castanet Equipment rentals available at the Tourism Kamloops-operated concession stand in Riverside Park last summer.

A Kamloops council committee would like to see city staff review municipal bylaws with a goal to see more tourism-related services and amenities offered in local parks.

During its Thursday meeting, the governance and service excellence committee heard from Tourism Kamloops representatives about the Riverside Park concession stand, which offers sport equipment rentals, food, and beverages, as well as the agency's ideas for future opportunities.

“We would also appreciate your ear as it pertains to the possibility to streamline or adapt some of the existing processes for much of the needed and desired tourism services and experiences in the city,” Erik Fisher, Tourism Kamloops’ new CEO, told the committee.

“We believe that Kamloops is in fact falling behind other cities of our size when it comes to what many tourists and residents alike would consider sought-after services and options for things to do.”

The Tourism Kamloops delegation asked the committee to consider having staff review bylaws and potentially add tourism-related products — things like e-bikes or stand-up paddle boards — as an acceptable accessory park use, alongside existing accessory uses like food trucks and concession booths.

Nic Zdunich, manager of destination development, said Tourism Kamloops has deemed the Riverside Park concession stand a success, and would like to see similar amenities offered in other city parks — including McArthur Island Park and Juniper Park.

Zdunich noted McArthur Island sees a high amount of visitor traffic and has a well-used path running around the park.

“Enhancing it would be great,” Zdunich said. “[In] Juniper, we have a $1.3 million pump track going there, and most people just sort of hang out in the parking lot right now. Maybe it would be great to give people something else to do up there too.”

Lisa Strachan, Tourism Kamloops’ director of destination development and trade relations, said the Riverside Park concession stand, which started offering sport equipment rentals and concession items in 2021, had a difficult first year between heat waves and wildfires.

The concession wasn’t available in 2022 due to construction in Riverside Park, but in 2023, council approved a two-year bylaw exemption allowing Tourism Kamloops to operate the service in a new building adjacent to the splash park.

Strachan said last year, the businesses operating out of the new concession space broke even.

“Our hope is that this year, assuming we have a full year of operating, they will start to see some some money, maybe some profitability in this project,” Strachan said.

Last year kayak rentals made up 48 per cent of the business, concessionary items were about 36 per cent, and stand up paddle board rentals made up 16 per cent.

She noted the new water park and playground has helped draw more attention to the concession stand. This year, Kamloops Water Sports has returned, and another business operator offering mountain bikes and e-bikes has expressed interest in partnering with Tourism Kamloops at the park stand.

Strachan said last year, 61 per cent of concession stand users were tourists, and 39 per cent were residents. Of the residents, 26 per cent were students.

“This mix underscores the project's broad appeal and its effectiveness in attracting both visitors and locals to our community, and supports the objectives of boosting tourism and enhancing opportunities,” she said.

The committee voted in favour of a motion from Coun. Katie Neustaeter which directed staff to review city bylaws and come forward with recommendations around tourism-related activities.

The motion will be put forward to council for final approval at a later date.