Tk'emlups band wants to revamp historic Kamloops Indian Residential School building

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band is looking for ideas from its members about what to do with the former Kamloops Indian Residential School building.

The band is actively soliciting ideas for the rehabilitation of the Chief Louis Centre, which is the name of the historic red brick building standing near the powwow grounds on the Tk’emlups reserve.

“Through rehabilitation, the former Kamloops Indian Residential School heritage building will be re-envisioned with new life to better suit the needs of Tk’emlups te Secwepemc membership,” the band posted Friday on social media.

“What this building looks like in the future and how it could function better will be community-led and informed, through a series of membership engagement opportunities coming soon.”

Some potential uses floated by the band include community gathering space, as well as recreational, retail and commercial.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School operated between 1890 and 1969, when the federal government assumed control and ran the facility as a day school for another nine years.

The band said recently it is still conducting a confidential investigation following the discovery in 2021 of hundreds of underground anomalies near the former school that are believed to be unmarked graves.

