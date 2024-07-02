Appeal court upholds 18-month sentence for Lillooet-area bat attack

Photo: Glacier Media

B.C.’s top court has upheld the 18-month jail sentence of an Indigenous man from the Lillooet area who drunkenly beat another man with a baseball bat.

Sky Hawk Tom appealed the sentence he received last fall in Kamloops provincial court after he was convicted on charges of assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Tom, 45, argued the sentence was demonstrably unfit, and that the judge was wrong to send him to jail. He also argued that the judge failed to properly consider his Indigenous heritage and its impact on his offending.

Tom and a co-accused arrived at an address in Shalath on Nov. 2, 2020, and assaulted a man with a bat, taking turns hitting the unarmed victim, who was described as being too intoxicated to defend himself. The man was left with a long and deep cut to his scalp.

Tom had no criminal record at the time of his sentencing hearing. His lawyer argued for house arrest, but the judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison.

“Mr. Tom committed a very serious assault,” B.C. Court of Appeal Justice Len Marchand wrote in a decision on behalf of a three-judge panel.

“His offending was driven in large part by his experiences as an Indigenous person in Canada. He appeared before the court as a first-time offender who, to his credit, had been abstinent from alcohol for 385 days.

“The judge weighted the many aggravating features of his offence against the many mitigating features of his personal circumstances. As a result of her balancing exercise, she imposed a sentence at the low end of the usual range.”