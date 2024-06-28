Tobiano founder Grenier tapped to replace defected BC United candidate in Cariboo-Chilcotin

Photo: Michael Potestio (From left) Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar, Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart, Cariboo-Chilcotin hopeful Mike Grenier and Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone.

The BC United has unveiled a familiar face to run as a replacement candidate in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding in the upcoming provincial election.

Mike Grenier is the latest member of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors to announce a candidacy in the provincial election, joining Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer who’s running for the BC Conservatives in Kamloops-North Thompson.

The Area J (Copper Desert Country) director and founder of Tobiano says if elected, he wants to focus on enhancing internet connectivity, building seniors' centres and paving gravel roads in the riding.

“It's time to invest and upgrade,” Grenier said.

He also criticized the current NDP government’s spending and lamented the closure of rural hospitals, noting the BC United plans to rehire healthcare workers who refused the COVID-19 vaccine to address staffing shortages in B.C. hospitals.

Grenier said people are met with unvaccinated people in public every day, and it’s worth the risk of being treated by someone without a vaccine versus having a hospital closed.

“We have health facilities that are closing almost every weekend in the rural [areas],” Grenier said. “Can we be so picky?”

Grenier also highlighted a desire “to stimulate the private sector housing for first time homebuyers” as well as rent-to-own programs, and relief from property taxes and development cost charges.

Grenier told reporters gathered for the announcement at the Delta Hotel in downtown Kamloops that he sees “no difficulty in fulfilling my responsibilities” on the TNRD over the summer as a candidate for the Oct. 19 election, but will step down if he is elected in the fall.

Fellow candidates will support

The redrawn Cariboo-Chilcotin riding includes areas previously under the stewardship of BC United Kamloops-South-Thompson MLA Todd Stone and Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart, who stood with Grenier on Friday as he addressed the media.

“We’re going to do everything we possibly can, Mike, to support you in every way possible,” Stone said.

The newly drawn Cariboo-Chilcotin riding includes the Cherry Creek and Tobiano regions, which Grenier already represents at the TNRD level.

“A lot of the things that I would be advocating for as the area director, I now will be able to campaign on,” Grenier said.

Grenier has called Cherry Creek home since 1996 and was the founder of Tobiano, Tobiano Golf Course, and Kamloops Lake Marina. He serves on various boards, including the TNRD Film Commission and Kamloops Airport Advisory Board.

“I am delighted to be running in the riding in which I live,” Grenier said.

Grenier the first of two incumbent replacements

Grenier described himself as a fiscal conservative who feels at home under the BC United coalition party.

He replaces incumbent Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson, who defected from United to the Conservatives in May.

Asked why he decided to throw his hat in the ring, Grenier noted some of the BC United candidates who have jumped ship for the BC Conservatives, adding he was prepared to campaign for BCU before the party needed a candidate in the riding.

Despite BCU’s dismal polling numbers, Grenier said he opted to become their candidate to stand up for what he believes in.

Though he wasn’t in Kamloops for the announcement, BCU leader Kevin Falcon said Grenier is the dedicated, entrepreneurial leader needed in Cariboo-Chilcotin.

“His dedication to the region is clear, and with his background in business and giving back to the area, I know that he will be the strong common sense voice that the residents of Cariboo-Chilcotin expect,” Falcon said in a press release.

Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko joined Doerkson just days after he aligned with the Conservative Party.

Stone told Castanet her replacement candidate is expected to be announced in a couple weeks, and the party is in the final vetting stages of two potential candidates.

The BCU also lost a non-incumbent candidate last week to the BC Conservatives when Chris Moore decided to run for the party in the NDP-controlled Powell River-Sunshine Coast.

B.C. voters are expected to go to the polls on Oct. 19.