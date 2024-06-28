Lansdowne Street reopens to one lane of traffic as sewer project enters second phase

Photo: Kristen Holliday Vehicles and a cyclist head westbound on Lansdowne Street Friday morning as the first phase of a major sewer project, along with a street closure and detour, wrapped up.

A headache-inducing traffic detour in downtown Kamloops has come to an end.

The first phase of a major sewer upgrade project wrapped up on schedule on Friday. Work crews were out Friday morning, moving the traffic barriers which had directed vehicles up to Seymour Street, around the main construction area at Lansdowne Street and First Avenue.

The City of Kamloops said the second phase of the project is now beginning, and will run until late August. Although crews will continue working gradually eastward along Lansdowne Street, one lane of traffic will be able to flow through the corridor.

The current phase of the sewer upgrade project will involve trench work on the south side of Lansdowne Street, between Second and Third avenues. Only one lane of through traffic will be allowed on the north side of the street.

From Third Avenue to Fourth Avenue, trench work will switch to the north side of Lansdowne, and traffic will flow on the south side of the street.

Motorists can expect temporary intersection impacts at Second Avenue and Lansdowne Street in early July, followed by impacts at the Third Avenue and Lansdowne Street intersection in early August.

Businesses along Lansdowne remain open for customers and the city said the Lansdowne parkade and the second and third levels of the MJB parkade will be accessible during construction.

On-street parking won’t be permitted on Lansdowne Street between Second and Fourth avenues to give crews room to work. Parking on Lansdowne Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues will also be blocked off to give drivers room to merge from two lanes into one.

The project, which started at the end of April, is intended to add capacity to accommodate residential and commercial growth in downtown Kamloops.

More information about the projects and traffic impacts can be found on the City of Kamloops website.