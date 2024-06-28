Prosecutors choose not to charge Kamloops Mounties in relation to rough 2020 arrest in Brocklehurst

Photo: Castanet file Kamloops Mounties in the 1000-block of Newton Street in Brocklehurst on June 23, 2020.

Charges will not be laid against three Kamloops Mounties involved in a rough arrest in Brocklehurst four years ago.

The BC Prosecution Service released a statement Friday announcing that no charges will be laid in connection with the June 23, 2020, incident in the 1000-block of Newton Street.

The arrest left a man with significant injuries — puncture wounds and five lacerations from the teeth of a police dog, as well as a broken bone in his right hand from a non-lethal RCMP impact weapon.

The three officers, who have not been named publicly, were investigated by the Independent Investigations Office, which recommended charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Prosecutors reviewed the file and declined to lay charges, ruling that the case was not strong enough to proceed.

Call labelled high risk

Mounties were called to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm inside a Brocklehurst home. When they arrived, officers determined the house was the same one at which a search warrant had been executed a few weeks earlier, during which police seized multiple firearms.

The call was determined to be high risk and additional Mounties were called. When officers failed to breach the front door, they called out to a man inside the home to surrender.

According to the BC Prosecution Service statement, the man eventually walked out of the house but refused to put his hands in the air.

An officer fired a non-lethal round at the man, hitting him in the right hand. At the same time, another Mountie released a police dog, which attacked the man and took him to the ground.

He was handcuffed and taken into custody, then treated for his injuries.

Actions were justified

Prosecutors had to consider the legal protections afforded to police officers in the line of duty, which allow them to use “as much force as necessary” as long as they are acting on “reasonable grounds.”

According to the statement, the Mounties’ actions could be justified given all the context, including the previous firearms seizures.

Prosecutors determined the officers’ belief that they were at risk was reasonable.

“The primary issue in this case is whether the force used by the [officers] was necessary, reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances,” the statement reads.

“In a prosecution, the onus would be on the Crown to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the legal defences provided under the Criminal Code to police officer acting in the course of their duties have not been established."