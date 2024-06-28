Property taxes, home owner grants due for Kamloops residents early next week

Photo: Castanet

Time is ticking for Tournament Capital residents to pay property taxes before a provincially mandated late fee is applied.

In a statement, the City of Kamloops reminded residents that property taxes are due on Tuesday, July 2. A 10 per cent late penalty will be applied to all outstanding balances as of Wednesday.

Residents can pay property taxes online with a credit card, they can use online banking, or they can pay by mail, drop box or in person at city hall or the Tournament Capital Centre.

The TCC is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and city hall will be open for extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., to accommodate in-person tax payments on Friday and Tuesday.

The TCC and city hall will be closed on Monday for Canada Day.

Home owner grant applications, which must be applied for through the provincial government, are also due on Tuesday.

More information about paying property taxes can be found through the City of Kamloops website. Residents can go to the B.C. government website to find out more about home owner grants.