City of Kamloops community services officers to transition to 24-hour service in late July

Photo: KTW file photo.

A City of Kamloops manager says the city’s community services officers will start working around-the-clock shifts at the end of July.

During Thursday’s safety and security committee meeting, Will Beatty, the city’s community services manager, said the transition to 24-hour service will start on July 26.

“It was a commitment that we made to this committee last meeting that it would occur in July, and we're happy to report back on that,” Beatty said.

He announced the transition to 24-hour service in response to a question from Coun. Katie Neustaeter, who voiced concern with the amount of graffiti she’s seen pop up around the city.

“Watching it pop up relentlessly across the city continues to really frustrate me, and I'm curious where we're at in that conversation, whether there are any changes being made, what else we can do to create some change — and deter more than anything,” Neustaeter said.

She said she believes this vandalism, along with the smash-and-grabs that have been reported by local businesses, tend to happen in the early morning hours.

Beatty said the city has notified its security contractor that takes overnight coverage for CSO-style work.

“They’ve been notified. …They are obviously cognizant of it, because they see in the community as well and it bugs them,” Beatty said. "But the real transition to 24-hour service delivery for the community service officers will hopefully deter that.”

He said it will be an area of priority to have the CSOs provide some prevention and deterrence of vandalism.

Beatty told Castanet Kamloops in April the city had been meeting with union membership to come up with a schedule for CSOs in order to achieve 24-hour service.

A 24/7 operational model was approved by former council in March 2021. At the time, staff said expanding from 16-hour coverage to 24-hour coverage would provide safety and security benefits, especially for downtown Kamloops and the Tranquille corridor.

Beatty said the delay in moving to 24/7 coverage was due to a combination of things, but the city was trying to respect the hours of work discussion before CSO arbitration and mediation was set.

In early April, it was announced that the City of Kamloops and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 900 had reached an agreement regarding arbitration, which was spurred when former bylaw officers’ jobs were restructured in 2020 to the CSO model.

The safety and security committee heard Thursday that CSOs received more than 4,600 calls for service in the first three months of 2024, up from about 3,970 calls for service during the same time period in 2023.

About 39 per cent of the calls were related to social issues or vulnerable people, while 22 per cent of the calls were parking related. About 15 per cent of the calls were for animal control, 15 per cent were general calls, eight per cent of calls were requests for information, and one per cent were related to nuisance properties.