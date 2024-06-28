Waiting for a bed at Royal Inland Hospital down more than half the time it was in spring 2022, stats show

Photo: KTW file

Wait times to get from the emergency room to an in-patient bed are down significantly at Royal Inland Hospital, but still well above the average across Interior Health.

That’s according to statistics presented to the Thompson Regional Hospital District board last week by RIH executive director of clinical operations Gerry Desilets.

In April of 2022 the amount of time patients were typically waiting for a bed at RIH was about 86 hours. Currently that wait time has shrunk to an average of just 25.8 hours.

“We’ve made huge strides at our hospital to get people out of the emergency department and into the beds where they need to be,” Desilets told the board.

He told Castanet Kamloops RIH has accomplished this through an “early pull strategy” where staff will move patents out of the ER earlier in the morning at 6 a.m. rather than 11 a.m. Staff also rely on transferring patents from the ER into hallways, if beds are full, in order to get them out of the ER faster.

“Unfortunately it does sometimes mean patients getting care in hallways, but that allows the emergency room the space for those 228 patients that are coming through,” Desilets told the board.

He said RIH will continue to employ this strategy even when the new emergency department opens to ensure emergency room staff have space to do their work.

The wait times, however, are still more than double IH’s target waiting time of under 10 hours and is even below the average across the health authority, which is a couple hours above the target time.

Asked by Kamloops city councillor Bill Sarai if 25.8 hours was a normal, average wait time for a regional hospital, Desilets said that for a large centre in IH, RIH is posting the best time.

“Kelowna General’s [Hospital] actually higher than that and there’s a lot of initiatives that we’ve done as far as getting patients to the floors earlier,” Desilets said.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in the ER on a daily basis remains high, having jumped in the six weeks between the first week of April and second week of May — something Desilets described as a “new normal.”

ER visits at RIH, according to the stats, number in the 200-range.

From April 3 to April 11 they averaged 208 visits, but from May 15 to May 23 the average was 228 patients with only a single day in which there were fewer than 200 ER visits.

“In a six-week period we’re seeing an extra 20 patients per day,” Desilets told the hospital board. “Our emergency department is extremely busy.”

He said he thought these numbers would be “a blip” but the ER is still seeing many patients on a daily basis.