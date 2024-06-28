Judge issues warrant after Kamloops teen no shows sentencing hearing on serious assault charge

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A warrant has been issued for a young Kamloops man who failed to show up for his sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to a serious assault charge.

William Elwood, 19, pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of assault with a weapon. He was supposed to have been sentenced on Thursday, but he was a no show in court.

Elwood attacked a woman in a North Kamloops park on July 30, 2023, after he was confronted while trying to steal a bike. He punched the woman several times in the head, then pulled out a metal knife sharpener and used it to hit her. The woman suffered a laceration on her abdomen.

Elwood was described in court as a drug user who has a number of mental-health issues, including oppositional defiant disorder and intermittent explosive disorder, among others. He blames his drug use for his mental-health conditions.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett issued an unendorsed warrant after Elwood failed to show up for his sentencing, meaning he will have to be held for court once he is arrested.