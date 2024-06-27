Kamloops Mounties search for suspects after overnight vandalism spree in Juniper Ridge

Photo: Castanet

Mounties say they’re reaching out to Juniper Ridge residents after at least 10 vehicles were left with smashed windows and slashed tires in an overnight vandalism spree.

Kamloops RCMP said a report was received of a car with smashed windows parked on the 1900-block of Qu’appelle Boulevard at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said numerous discoveries of damage to vehicles were made along the boulevard, in both east and west Juniper.

“At this time, some of the victims may not have realized yet that their vehicle was damaged during this series of destructive acts,” said RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“We are reaching out to the public to see if they witnessed, have video surveillance including doorbell cameras, or dash camera footage that could help police identify a suspect.”

Based on the RCMP’s investigation so far, police say the mischiefs began as early as yesterday evening and continued overnight, but currently there is no definitely timeline on when the acts began.

Police are still working to contact some of the owners of the damaged vehicles.

Anyone who has information about the incident, witnessed the spree, or was a victim is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.