Executive director looks forward to offering more seniors programs as first Build Kamloops project opens this year

A new seniors community centre will open in the coming months on the North Shore — the first project under the Build Kamloops banner to be completed thanks to partnerships and “perfect timing,” according to the head of a local non-profit.

The city announced Tuesday it had entered into a long-term lease agreement to take over a 12,000 square-foot space at 730 Cottonwood Ave., reopening it as the Kamloops Seniors Community Centre. The new facility will be operated by the Centre for Seniors Information Kamloops.

“It all happened so quickly, with the city being notified about this space, and we were notified around the same time. …It was kismet, it was perfect timing. I couldn't be happier with the partnerships that are going to be taking place in there,” said Brandi Allen, CSI Kamloops executive director.

"I’m so glad that the city's involved, and I think it's going to make a big difference for the seniors in Kamloops.”

Allen said there has been a demand for a senior-oriented community space since the organization had to close its Brocklehurst Activity Centre last year.

“Since we shut down Brock, we've always kind of been working behind the scenes to figure out how we could open something in the future that wouldn't have the type of overhead that we had in Brock with the lease,” she said.

Allen said the recently-closed North Shore Community Centre space “fell into our laps," and she’s looking forward to seeing the place fill back up with people.

She said she wants to see former user groups return, while offering more programs. These could take the form of coffee drop-in sessions for seniors, and more formalized events like card games and support groups.

“This is going to be fantastic for the community, in the fact that we can have multiple things happening simultaneously in different spaces and different rooms in that centre,” Allen said. “It's going to be wonderful, hopefully to not have to turn people away because of the added space that we have, and to see it come back to life and have all the rooms busy at once will be great.”

CSI Kamloops will continue to operate as normal in its existing space in the Northills Mall while offering services and programming in the Cottonwood facility.

City needs more services for seniors

Kristen Rodrigue, the city’s communications manager, told council during Tuesday’s meeting nearly one third of Kamloops residents are older than 60.

She said staff heard “loud and clear” from residents around the need for more dedicated programming for seniors — a need that has only grown since the city’s recreation master plan was adopted in 2019.

“As part of the Build Kamloops Program, council directed staff to include a seniors centre as part of one of the other capital builds," she said. "While we will continue to have consideration for this as facility concepts are developed, council recognizes that this need is more urgent in our community and is taking advantage of an opportunity to fill that gap now."

To applause in the council gallery, Rodrigue announced the city will take over the lease on Aug. 1, and the centre would open its doors shortly after.

Rodrigue said this project will also include the development of more parking along the Kamloops Christian School sports field to improve facility accessibility.

Allen noted CSI Kamloops plans to undergo behind-the-scenes work in July to make sure some of the user groups with the most urgent need for a meeting space — such as support groups — can have a place to go in August.

She said this facility will provide a much-needed space for Kamloops’ aging population to gather and socialize while taking part in whichever activity best suits each individual.

“Social isolation is devastating to any demographic, but we see it rapidly decline health in older adults,” Allen said, adding community engagement is incredibly important.

“Just looking at it from a health perspective, I really do believe it makes a big difference on the healthcare system to have people getting out, being social, and being actively engaged in their community.”