Kamloops-based Indigenous filmmakers get hands-on experience, release first films

Photo: Contributed Local Indigenous filmmakers (L-R) Kali Dixon, Joanne Dick and Oceann Maier.

A training and mentorship program for Indigenous filmmakers across B.C. and Alberta has led two Kamloops-based filmmakers to launch their first films.

The Telus Storyhive-empowered filmmakers program saw new filmmakers team up with professional Farhan Umedaly over the course of a five-day blitz to learn the ins and outs of the trade and create their first film.

Filmmaker Oceann Maier told Castanet her film explores her own experience recovering from substance use and addiction.

“A lot of people in the program did interview based documentaries, which I started and intended on doing from the beginning. But after the first two days, I realized that it's a pretty intimate subject for people to talk about,” she said.

“So I just decided to do it on my own story because I was like, ‘Well, who knows this better than I do.’”

Maier said her intention was to reduce stigma around addiction and hopes her film will inspire others to share their experiences.

“Those people are all suffering from somewhere in life and I believe that addiction is a symptom of trauma and you have to heal at the centre of that to fix yourself,” she said.

Maier said the filmmakers in the program were taught from "ground zero," including how to write scripts, storyboard, use camera equipment, video edit and colour grade.

Following the program, Maier said she submitted her film Dancing with Addiction to the Okanagan Screen Awards. To her surprise, she took home a first place finish in the best short documentary category.

Kalei Dixon said her film Indigenous Perspectives in Post-Secondary Education aims to show how Indigenous post-secondary students “navigate through two worlds.”

“You're kind of walking on two legs, where one leg is the western science and knowledge and then your other leg is the Indigenous ways of knowing and being and kind of finding that balance between the two,” Dixon said.

She said she brought in camera operator and co-editor Joanne Dick to help with the film.

“Me and Joanne were interns with Qwelmínte Secwépemc at the time. We kind of felt like this was an important message to have out in the world,” she said.

Dick said it was her first time producing longer-form content after first forming an interest in film and camerawork as a youth. She said she plans on making more films in the future.

“I have a few ideas in mind. I'm also doing some films for my work here. So yes, definitely interested and if the opportunity ever presents itself again, I would make a full length film,” Dick said.

Dixon said she'd be interesting in keeping with educational films and said her interests lie in bringing more Indigenous perspectives to film.

Both films are available to watch on Youtube.

The empowered filmmakers program says it aims to provide film training, equipment, and mentorship to remote Indigenous communities across B.C. and Alberta.