Kamloops Mounties say cold case still an open and active file more than a decade after man found dead under Overlanders Bridge

Photo: KTW file Michael Irving Young (left) was found deceased at the north end of Overlanders Bridge back on June 27, 2013.

Police say they still have no answers 11 years after a Kamloops man was found murdered on the walkway at the north end of the Overlanders Bridge.

Michael Irving Young, 32, who was also known as Michael Hauk, was found deceased beneath the bridge on June 27, 2013.

At the time, Young’s wife Katrina said he had come to visit her in the hospital hours before he was found dead. She said he stopped in to bring her some food and was going to walk home.

Young had recently lost his job at New Gold and had slid into some addiction issues, but was clean at the time.

He was survived by his there-year-old daughter.

At the time, police were asking to speak with anyone who was in the area, particularly between 7 p.m. and 7:35 p.m., as well as anyone who interacted with Young in the days prior to the murder.

RCMP Sgt. Nestor Baird told Castanet Kamloops the file continues to be an open and active investigation for the Kamloops detachment's serious crimes unit.

“Anyone with information they think may be related is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible,” Baird said.

Anyone with any information can contact Mounties at 250-828-3000.