Photo: RCMP

Police are turning to the public for assistance in finding an alleged Kamloops thief.

Kamloops RCMP said Larrina Creole Pashniak, 43, is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for theft.

Pashniak is described as white, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 111 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Pashniak’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops Mounties at 250-828-3000.