Wildfire north of Lillooet no longer burning out of control: BCWS

Photo: BCWS The Tiffin Creek wildfire is now considered held by the BC Wildfire Service.

A wildfire burning about 15 kilometres north of Lillooet is now listed as being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Tiffin Creek wildfire, which has been burning up a steep slope off Highway 99 and the CN Rail line, has not grown in the past two days. It was measured at 151 hectares on Tuesday.

Fire information officer Taylor Shantz said crews on site are still working to establish a containment line around the fire, but it has not spread.

According to the BCWS website, the fire is currently burning at Rank 1 at its northeast corner. Rank 1 fire is a smouldering ground fire and is suppressed by direct attack methods. The fire saw minimal growth on June 25 and no growth June 26 and crews are making progress with containment lines and mop up.

The fire is suspected to have been human caused.