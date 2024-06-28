TRU moves theatre, creative writing majors under one banner

Photo: Contributed Actors perform a scene from a TRU Actors Workshop Theatre production of Goodnight Desdemona, Good Morning Juliet directed by Catriona Leger.

The major in theatre arts at Thompson Rivers University is being replaced by a new major in applied creative arts, which the university says will put theatre and creative writing programming under one banner.

Speaking with Castanet, literatures, languages and performing arts department chair Robin Nichol said students that enrol in the new major could complete equal parts theatre and creative writing courses, or could chose to concentrate in one of the two areas.

“Previously, TRU didn’t have a major in creative writing specifically,” Nichol said.

“This now makes it possible for a creative writing student to do a major in either creative writing and theatre combined, or primarily creative writing.”

She said the theatre program would remain “identical” to its current state and there are currently enough creative writing courses on the books to provide a major.

“There's always the possibility of creating new courses for either creative writing or theatre,” Nichol said. “Over the years, we are regularly adding new courses that aren't necessarily offered every year, but that come up in rotation.”

The new major and budget was approved by the university’s board of governors on June 14 and is anticipated to start in the fall semester of 2025.

Responding to declining enrolment

When the change was approved by the board, TRU provost and vice-president academic Gillian Balfour said the move was a response to declining enrolment.

“Collectively, the faculty of arts has responded to declining enrolment in key areas — theatre, creative writing, politics and international studies — and have reimagined their programs in such a manner that there is a real interdisciplinary here that’s being offered to students,” she said.

Nichol said the theatre program has been in “recovery mode” after enrolment was “kicked pretty hard” during the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted most programs likely saw declining enrolment as well.

“Our first year intake has been pretty good in the last couple of years, but our upper division students have been pretty thin on the ground because of the COVID year. So we are coming back,” she said.

“The problem with a theatre program is that we have small course caps, because you can't teach these practical things to a roomful of 100 people. So we will always be expensive.”

Nichol said the expectation is the new major will attract students interested in both areas of study.

A report given to the board states the change won’t result in additional costs as no new courses or increased number of sections are expected.

“Rather this initiative signals a more efficient use of instructional and non-instructional resources by broadening the scope of the program to be inclusive of creative writing,” a report to the board of governors reads.

Possibilities for collaboration

The theatre program’s senior showcase festival in April saw theatre students direct and perform plays written by creative writing students.

Nichol said the plan moving forward is to continue to collaborate during the director’s festival — the final productions of the theatre season that combines a senior directing class, third year acting class and now creative writing students.

Nichol said theatre and creative writing could see further collaboration in the future, but for now the focus remains on the season's final productions.

“If we have a bunch of budding playwrights who are interested in writing more, we are certainly open to the idea of combining the two more, that seems to make sense,” she said.

“But it takes some pre-planning to get to the point where we have written producible scripts, so we need to plan this a year in advance.”