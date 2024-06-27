BCWS dealing with two spot-sized fires near Kamloops after lightning storm

Photo: BCWS Two spot-sized fires popped up in Kamloops Wednesday evening.

Torched trees have the BC Wildfire Service responding to areas east and west of Kamloops on Thursday morning.

Two fires, which are spot sized, were discovered within about two hours of each other Wednesday evening, not long after a lightning storm rolled through the region.

Fire information officer Taylor Shantz said the Kamloops Fire Centre received lightning strikes Wednesday evening, but the causes of the fires are still under investigation.

One fire, located west of the Lac Du Bois Grasslands and north of Kamloops Lake, is just a burning tree, which has an initial attack crew responding to it. The second blaze is also a lone tree about six kilometres west of Pritchard. Shantz said a crew that responded to that fire last night is returning to conduct mop-up work this morning.

Both fires are still listed as burning out of control on the BCWS website.

“The fire map will update as soon as they are officially changed to being held or under control. They both have crews attending to them, but we won’t make that change until there’s full containment set up around them,” Shantz said.