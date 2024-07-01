Inaugural Sun Peaks event combines mountain activities, classic cars, music and vendors

Photo: Castanet The Village of Sun Peaks.

The inaugural Sun Peaks Speed Week will take over the village in mid-July, featuring classic cars, music, vendors and mountain activities.

The event will take place from July 12 to July 14.

“Sun Peaks Speed Week is a celebration of athleticism, community spirit and the natural beauty that defines Sun Peaks,” said Naomi Kerchinsky, executive director of Tourism Sun Peaks.

“We invite everyone to join us for a weekend of high-energy activities and unforgettable experiences in our welcoming mountain village.”

According to Tourism Sun Peaks, the event will feature classic cars, along with music and vendors. Visitors of all ages can also take part in downhill mountain biking, trail running, swimming and stand-up paddleboarding at nearby lakes.

The event schedule will be released closer to the event date with more details on registration, specific activities and entertainment.

Information about the event can be found via SunPeaksResort.com, or through the resort’s social media channels.