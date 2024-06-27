Questions remain as hospital board raises concerns over Kamloops cancer centre design

Photo: Interior Health A rendering of the outside of the pending Kamloops cancer centre

Some Thompson Regional Hospital District board members are expressing concern about the design of the pending Kamloops cancer centre at Royal Inland Hospital — a plan which involves putting radiation and chemotherapy in separate buildings.

During the latest TRHD board meeting on Thursday, June 20, Kamloops Coun. Dale Bass, who is a cancer survivor, expressed dismay that the new facility will be equipped for radiation treatment but chemotherapy services offered elsewhere at RIH won't be moving in.

Chemotherapy services are being relocated, but they will move from the eighth floor of RIH’s south tower to the first floor of the north west wing to be closer to the pharmacy.

“If somebody needs chemo and radiation, are you expecting them to walk across the parking lot?” Bass asked Interior Health officials during the meeting last week.

Gerry Desilets, executive director of clinical operations at RIH, said he appreciated the concern, but noted there were many things that factored into the decision over the centre’s current design.

Todd Mastel, IH executive director of business operations, told the board that considering the two services together in the new building was part of the design process.

Bass told Castanet Kamloops she suspects the reason the two services were not included in the same building is because it would cost a lot of money.

“You're not going to walk from chemo over to radiation the same day, but you might go from radiation to the pharmacy,” Bass said. “I think it does patients a disservice to require them to go into two different buildings when they're dealing with a debilitating and potentially terminal illness.”

She said making a change to incorporate the two treatments under one roof now would likely delay the project and feels it’s unlikely to happen, though she hopes some sort of fix will be made.

“I just know when I had my own cancer treatment, after radiation, I was tired. I was just tired, and I didn't want to have to walk anywhere else at all,” Bass said. "If I was having radiation there [the Kamloops cancer centre] and I had to go across to get a prescription filled, I don't think I'd want to do it.”

IH to explain why services kept separate

When asked if there was any chance to revisit the design of the cancer centre at this point, Mastel told Castanet the current design has been built into the tendering process.

Mastel said he couldn't immediately explain the rationale for not including chemotherapy and radiation together in the new building as he “wasn’t at the table” for the decision, but it’s an answer he’ll be providing the TRHD.

“We'll get back to the hospital district on a little bit more on why we're on the path that we're on,” Mastel said.

The next hospital board meeting will take place in September.

The Ministry of Health says it will spend a year evaluating two submissions it received after issuing a request for proposals for the $359-million cancer centre project, with the goal of starting construction next year.

The ministry said is evaluating submissions from EllisDon Corporation and PCL Constructors Westcoast Inc.

Interior Health and BC Cancer are expected to choose the project’s design-build team by May 2025, with construction beginning in the summer of 2025.

Costs not clear on keeping services separate

During last week’s meeting, Tricia Thorpe, Electoral Area I (Blue Sky Country) director, asked Mastel why all cancer services were not being placed in the new building.

“Would it not be simpler and more cost effective and better for the patients to put everything in that new building?" Thorpe said, adding people with cancer already have it hard enough without having to travel between buildings.

Desilets told the board there is a cost to having all services together. He said there would need to be another pharmacy added when one already exists elsewhere in RIH.

“You're kind of doubling up when we're just across the road,” Desilets said.

Thorpe asked if anyone had looked into the cost difference of having chemotherapy and radiation together in the new building. Mastel told Thorpe it was early in the design stage, and the decision was made to kept the services separate.

As for what that cost difference would have been to have both services in the same building, Mastel said he did not have that number and would look into it for the board.

Separate agencies will deal with treatments

During the meeting, Bass also raised concern that separate health agencies are to be responsible for radiation and chemotherapy treatments — BC Cancer Society for radiation, and IH for chemotherapy.

“How can two health authorities work together to make sure patents get the best cancer care?” Bass said. “Do you guys talk to each other? Do you have systems in common? I’m just picturing unhappy cancer patients.”

Desilets said the two organizations work closely, and the cancer centre build is a joint project, adding they will “work through the workflow” as the project progresses.

Bass said she did not feel that her question was adequately answered, and remains concerned over the level of communication between the two health organizations.

The five-storey 50,000 square-foot standalone Kamloops cancer centre and a 470-stall parkade will be erected on the Westlands parking lot at RIH near St. Ann's Academy. There will be space for radiation treatment, radiation-therapy planning, including a CT simulator, an outpatient ambulatory-care unit, including 10 exam rooms and two consultation rooms for radiation-therapy services.

Three levels of the five-storey building will be taken up by the 470-stall parking lot alone.

Upgrades to Royal Inland Hospital that are part of the project include 14 treatment bays and three treatment rooms for chemotherapy as well as 10 exam rooms and two medical day care spaces. The pharmacy will expand its existing space in the North Tower into an area currently housing hospital administration.