Jail sentence for burglar among group that broke into Kamloops mausoleum

Photo: KTW file The mausoleum at Hillside Cemetery on Notre Dame Drive was broken into and looted on July 13, 2023.

A burglar who was among a group of looters who broke into a mausoleum at a City of Kamloops cemetery on Notre Dame Drive has been ordered to spend 45 days in jail.

Donovan Blaine Roberts, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of break and enter to commit an indictable offence.

Court heard police were called to the mausoleum at the Hillside Cemetery on July 13, 2023, for a report of a break-in.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said a Mountie arrived to find a group of people inside the building, which had apparently been left unlocked.

“He noted that some of the gold crosses had been ripped off the wall and some other minor damage,” he said.

Roberts was among those arrested. Varesi said police found a clock and a glass ornament underneath him when taking him into custody.

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said Roberts struggles with addiction and is currently clean. He is behind bars serving an unrelated sentence for an offence out of Prince George, his hometown.

“He’s sorry — he doesn’t want to lead this lifestyle,” Killoran said.

“There’s still time for him to turn it around and I am hopeful that he can.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with a joint submission for a 45-day jail sentence. Once he is given credit for time served, Roberts will have 15 days remaining.

The clock will not start ticking on those 15 days until the sentence he is currently serving has ended.

Two of Roberts’ co-accused have already been sentenced. Justin Gier Bruce Moller was sentenced last year to nearly one year in prison, and Richard Kile Shaeffer was sentenced to nearly 18 months behind bars for a string of offences including the mausoleum break-in.