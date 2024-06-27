Suspects sought after Kamloops couple ripped off for thousands of dollars in bail scam

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Police are trying to track down this woman, who they believe stole thousands of dollars from a couple after posing as someone collecting bail money.

Kamloops Mounties are trying to track down a woman who bilked a couple out of thousands of dollars they were convinced would be used to pay for their son's bail.

According to police, the couple was targeted on June 11. They got a phone call from someone who was crying and said he was their son. The person said he had been arrested and was in jail alongside a lawyer. Someone posing as the lawyer then got on the phone and instructed the couple to give money to a woman who would come by their home.

“When the woman arrived, the victims handed over a large sum of money, thinking they were helping their son,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Sadly, this was not the case. Their son had never called them and was not incarcerated.”

Police have not released the exact dollar amount of the fraud.

Evelyn said the couple was contacted a short time later and told they needed to turn over more money.

“Fortunately, the bank recognized the scam for what it was and prevented the transaction from going through,” she said.

Police have since acquired security video of the woman who collected the cash and Mounties are releasing a photo of the suspect in the hopes that someone will have information, or more clearer images available of her, to help further the investigation.

The suspect is described as a white female with dark hair tied in a ponytail, dressed in a white sweatshirt, dark leggings, white sneakers and a black cross-body bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-18096.

Police advise that scammers can be convincing, sometimes crying and referring to the phone recipient as grandma, grandpa, mom or dad.

Residents are encouraged to slow things down and take the time to ask questions to verify a person’s identity, seeking information that only the loved one would know specifically. Often, the information the scammer needs is provided through an internet website, a family genealogy site or a social media page.

Police also advise being automatically be suspicious of anyone asking for money, particularly through a wire service, which is difficult to track and almost impossible to recover.

People should also always verify identities with other family members — ask for the caller’s name, ask for help from a trusted family member and verify identities or whereabouts of the caller with other family members, even if the caller tells you not to. People should also not feel pressured to send money immediately, nor disclose personal financial information.

If you think you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or your local police detachment.