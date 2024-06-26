Police ask for public's help in finding surveyor equipment reported stolen

Photo: RCMP

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a valuable but useless piece of surveying equipment believed to have been stolen from a North Shore alleyway.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said a report was received from a construction site on the 300-block of Campbell avenue around 1 p.m. on June 14.

The report stated a yellow Topcon attached to a tripod was stolen.

“The Topcon is designed to work with its sister piece of equipment, which is how its operators noticed it was missing,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP Detachment spokesperson.

“It is useless as a single entity, but holds great value to its owners and is quite unique.”

Police are now releasing images of the sister unit and tripod, which they say looks almost identical to the stolen items, in the hopes a member of the public will come across it.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of the stolen item or its theft are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.