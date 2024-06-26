Merritt RCMP officer set to stand trial on domestic assault charges in July

Photo: Merritt RCMP Const. David Feller.

A Merritt RCMP constable is expected to stand trial later this summer on 11 charges stemming from an alleged domestic incident.

RCMP Const. David Feller is facing four counts of assault, two counts of uttering threats and charges of careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, assault by choking and assault causing bodily harm. The allegations date back to 2020 and 2021.

Feller is due back in court in Merritt on July 12 for an application hearing and his trial is scheduled to get underway on July 29.

Merritt staff Sgt. Josh Roda told Castanet Kamloops that Feller has been on paid leave since he was charged, and an internal RCMP code of conduct investigation into the allegations is being held in a state of suspension pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

"As it's before the courts, we can't provide any specific details about the allegations, but Const. Feller is suspended with pay and his duty status is subject to continuous review and assessment," Roda said.

Feller has worked as the Merritt RCMP detachment’s community police and street enforcement unit officer — a position he took on back in the fall of 2020. He also gained recognition for helping to reunite pets with their owners following the November 2021 flood in the city.